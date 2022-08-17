Ali Asgar reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show, admits there his 'communication gap' between him and Kapil Sharma

Ali Asgar has finally opened up on the reason that made him quit the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He has said that he was not creatively satisfied as his character was not growing. He added that Kapil may not even know why he decided to quit, adding that it was around the same time when Sunil Grover and Kapil had an ugly fight. (Also read: Ali Asgar on lack of offers: Not getting what I want on TV)

After working together for many years, Ali quit Kapil Sharma's show in 2017 and it was the same time when Sunil and Kapil had an infamous inflight fight that ended with Sunil quitting the show. Several artistes from the show chose to exit at the time and it was assumed that Ali was also part of the group.

Ali Asgar insisted that he was not creatively satisfied, as his character (Naani) wasn’t growing. Unfortunately, the incident between Kapil and Sunil took place around that time. "We missed each other’s calls back then and there was a communication gap. With time, both of us moved on. But I am happy that I was a part of it and I learned a lot from him. I will always respect him. He understands the pulse of the audience and knows how to hold a show," Ali told ETimes, elaborating on clearing the matter with Kapil.

He added, “I completely agree that I couldn’t recreate the success in projects that followed. Ho sakta hai shows mein woh baat nahi thi ya performance mein kuchh kami hogi (Maybe the shows lacked something, or maybe my performance was not upto the mark). Complaining about it is a futile exercise. There is always a lot to analyse. However, I don’t have any regrets. I had a reason to quit the show and it wasn’t an overnight decision. I didn’t have much to do on the show. If the intent was to earn money, I would have still continued on the show.”

Ali has since worked in many shows including The Drama Company, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Zee Comedy Show and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, among others. He has also worked in many films, including recent ones such as Judwaa 2 and Pagalpanti. He will soon be seen on the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

