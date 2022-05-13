Aman Gandhi: I think it’s time to fly solo

After being a part of a string of TV shows, actor Aman Gandhi feels he is totally made for the small screen.

Seen in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, the youngster says, “When I decided to take a plunge into acting, I knew that TV will be my only focus. As an actor and a performer, I very well understand my limitations. Though destiny plays its role, and I don’t know what life holds for me tomorrow, still, I am more than happy doing television. I have no issues. I proudly call myself a TV artiste. I am not one of those who can take up anything on OTT or films just to add it on my CV.”

Starting his journey from street plays, Gandhi is happy that his last few shows have seen him playing a parallel lead. “My work has evolved in all these years. And playing central roles has made me understand that I am all set to take up solo lead shows as well. I think it’s time to run the entire show on my shoulders. Along with the understanding of the craft, the popular actors are usually picked for lead roles as they bring along a set fan base. And lately, my work too has reached the right audience. So, I think it’s time to fly solo.”

The Naagin 3 actor is currently playing an important part in an ongoing daily. “As of now, I’m essaying the role of Ayush in Bhagya Lakshmi and henceforth, I am waiting for the story of the show to progress and help me largely revamp my character. And for that, the show’s

