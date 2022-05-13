Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aman Gandhi: I think it’s time to fly solo
tv

Aman Gandhi: I think it’s time to fly solo

After being a part of a string of TV shows, actor Aman Gandhi feels he is totally made for the small screen
Aman Gandhi
Published on May 13, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

After being a part of a string of TV shows, actor Aman Gandhi feels he is totally made for the small screen.

Seen in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, the youngster says, “When I decided to take a plunge into acting, I knew that TV will be my only focus. As an actor and a performer, I very well understand my limitations. Though destiny plays its role, and I don’t know what life holds for me tomorrow, still, I am more than happy doing television. I have no issues. I proudly call myself a TV artiste. I am not one of those who can take up anything on OTT or films just to add it on my CV.”

Starting his journey from street plays, Gandhi is happy that his last few shows have seen him playing a parallel lead. “My work has evolved in all these years. And playing central roles has made me understand that I am all set to take up solo lead shows as well. I think it’s time to run the entire show on my shoulders. Along with the understanding of the craft, the popular actors are usually picked for lead roles as they bring along a set fan base. And lately, my work too has reached the right audience. So, I think it’s time to fly solo.”

The Naagin 3 actor is currently playing an important part in an ongoing daily. “As of now, I’m essaying the role of Ayush in Bhagya Lakshmi and henceforth, I am waiting for the story of the show to progress and help me largely revamp my character. And for that, the show’s

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP