Amanda Bynes reveals secret behind her changed look - it's eyelid plastic surgery

Amanda Bynes has taken to TikTok to tell her fans the reason behind her changed look - it's the result of plastic surgery on her eyes.

Amanda Bynes has revealed getting plastic surgery on her eyelids

The former Nickelodeon star posted a video on TikTok to explain why she had plastic surgery on her eyelids. She says, procedure known as Blepharoplasty, removed the skin folds around the corners of her eyes.

"It's the best thing I've done to myself and my confidence' Bynes revealed in an Instagram post claiming she wanted to answer rumours doing rounds about her new look. She feels, it's the best thing she could have ever done.

Blepharoplasty is a painful surgical rejuvenating procedure that is usually performed on the upper and/or lower eyelids. It is usually done to improve the appearance of the area surrounding the eyes and for a better vision that may have been obscured by drooping eyelids.

In another post she revealed insecurities regarding her look in paparazzi pictures which she thinks make her look bad because of bad lighting.

Recently the former child star announced her comeback to the spotlight with a new podcast. The She's the Man star, 37, showed off her new look as she posed for a picture with podcast co-host Paul Sieminski and the guest of their very first episode, tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

After her new look sparked a wave of surprise among netizens who turned to her to ask the reason she said she had to come out and reveal that she went under the knife.

In 2019, Bynes got a shocking face tattoo, which she briefly discussed during her conversation with Sieminski and Moth. “Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter,” she said. Few months back TMZ had reported that she was getting the tattoo removed, which it appears that the former Nickelodeon star didn't complete.

