American Idol in crisis! Speculations around judge Katy Perry leaving the show intensify- Reports

In a shocking turn of events, American Idol is facing a major upheaval as rumors circulate that beloved judge Katy Perry is set to leave the show. The singing competition, which just announced casting for its next season, may be without its fiery and outspoken judge who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert in Windsor, England. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whispers of Katy Perry's departure from the judges' panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, have been making the rounds. Speculations have intensified after exclusive reports by The U.S. Sun revealed the singer's contemplation of quitting the show to focus on her two-year-old daughter Daisy and spend more time with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources close to American Idol insiders suggest that Katy has been deliberating her future on the show for months, driven by her desire to expand her family and pursue her music career outside the constraints of the series. The insider disclosed that Katy has expressed her longing for a "baby brother or sister" for Daisy and her eagerness to rectify the demanding schedule that has kept her away from her loved ones. Sleep deprivation and heightened emotions have also taken a toll on the superstar during this season.

Financial considerations might also be at play, as Katy's lucrative $30 million salary for Idol, including endorsement deals, is unlikely to see a significant increase for the upcoming season. The insider speculates that the potential earnings from a few stadium gigs could eclipse the deal offered by ABC, leaving Katy to question her commitment to the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the Fireworks singer has enjoyed immense success on American Idol, there have been reports of dissatisfaction behind the scenes. Katy feels betrayed by producers and has endured fan backlash, leading her to question her role on the show. Sources close to her revealed that she has felt "thrown under the bus" and the criticism has taken a toll on her, causing her to reconsider her place in the competition she once thought would be a platform to foster young talent.

Also read | 'I'm on the spectrum', singer-songwriter Sia opens up about autism diagnosis and journey to self-acceptance

As the news of Katy Perry's potential departure reverberates through the American Idol fandom, the show's future hangs in the balance. Will the departure of one of its most charismatic judges be a fatal blow, or will it serve as an opportunity for the series to reinvent itself? Only time will tell, but for now, the stage is set for a dramatic season ahead. Stay tuned for further updates on the future of American Idol and Katy Perry's legacy in the world of reality television.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}