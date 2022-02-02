Amika Shail: Felt lucky to be in Delhi after weekend curfew was lifted

Delhi has been experiencing one of its coldest winters this year, and the thought of battling the cold wave is what put Amika Shail in a fix. But, the Mumbai-based actor-singer, who came all prepped to brave the cold, shares how she ended up splurging on woollens here.

“I was told bahut thand hai Delhi mein iss saal. Aane se pehle soch hi rahi thi ki kya kya carry karun. I don’t have many jackets and sweaters, so carried all that I had to be able to combat the cold. But when I got here, I realised those were of no use; it is actually too cold! So I decided to shop for woollens from here itself,” says the actor, who has been part of TV shows such as Baalveer Returns, Udaan and Divya Drishti.

The weekend curfew in Delhi was lifted recently, and Shail is glad that she got here on the first Saturday after the curbs were eased. “I felt lucky to be in Delhi right after the weekend curfew was lifted. I could spend the entire day at Connaught Place... Whenever I’m in Delhi, I love to eat, and that’s also something I did,” shares the 26-year-old.

That the Capital is a hub for street shopping is known widely. And Shail, too, came prepared to splurge. “Denims and shoes are something I always buy from Delhi. Also, I love visiting Janpath and Sarojini Nagar every time I’m here. This time, too, my motive was shopping. In fact, I carried an empty bag with me to fill up with whatever I shop from here! CP is my favourite place to shop in Delhi,” says the artiste, who was in the city to meet the Ambassador of Egypt. “I performed at the World Youth Forum organised in Egypt, in 2017 and 2022 as well, but this was the first time I got invited by the ambassador. It was an honour to meet him,” she gushes.

