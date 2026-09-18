Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as KBC 18 contestant recalls surviving in-laws’ attempt to burn her: ‘They wanted dowry’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was left visibly emotional after hearing a contestant’s harrowing account of domestic violence on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Kapila Taneja, a contestant from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, opened up about surviving an attempt by her in-laws to set her on fire and revealed that she has been separated from her daughter for 24 years.

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional listening about Kapila's story

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional listening to KBC 18 contestant's story.

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During the episode, Kapila revealed, "Sasural mein mujhe jalane ki koshish ki thi (My in-laws tried to set me on fire). I had a love marriage, and it was intercaste too. They wanted dowry, but because of me it couldn't happen. As long as my mother-in-law was away from home, things were fine. But as soon as she returned, the harassment increased, and so did the taunts. Phir aakhir kaar unhone pura intezaam kar liya aur miti tel daalke mombati laga dii (Eventually, they made all the arrangements and poured kerosene on me before setting me on fire with a candle). It was winter, so my saree’s pallu and sweater had stuck to my body. Somehow, I managed to remove them and immersed myself in a water tank. I was then taken to the hospital."

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{{^usCountry}} Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved by her account and said, "To say that an injustice has been done would be an understatement. We can only pray that no woman ever has to endure such circumstances or go through an ordeal like this." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved by her account and said, "To say that an injustice has been done would be an understatement. We can only pray that no woman ever has to endure such circumstances or go through an ordeal like this." {{/usCountry}}

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Kapila also revealed that she has a daughter whom she last saw when she was in hospital. She said that she has neither seen her daughter nor heard her voice in the last 24 years. According to Kapila, her husband and in-laws have not allowed her to meet her daughter. She then requested Amitabh Bachchan to give a few words of blessing to her daughter.

The host replied, "I am not in a position to bless her, but through this programme, she must be getting in touch with us somehow. So, I would only say this: please don’t be alone; your mother is alive and is here. For a child, the most precious, important and meaningful word is ‘mother’. When you say ‘mother’, you will realise the place a mother holds in society. Just say ‘mother’ once, and your mother will reach out to you."

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Kapila managed to win ₹7.5 lakh, along with an additional bonus of ₹90,000, after choosing not to exchange the money she won in ‘Super Sandook’ for a lifeline. She eventually quit the game at the 12th question.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it. Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta appeared in the premiere episode to promote their film Batwara 1947.