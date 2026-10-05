Amitabh Bachchan is in awe as Madhuri Dixit channels her inner Paro on Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘Kya baat hai’

As part of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday week special on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Madhuri Dixit, who hosts Kon Honar Crorepati, appeared as a contestant. While there, she channelled her inner Paro from Devdas, much to Amitabh’s delight. A new promo for the show sees Amitabh looking impressed as Madhuri morphs into her character with ease while a song plays.

Madhuri Dixit bowls over Amitabh Bachchan

Madhuri Dixit appeared as part of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week special on KBC.

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The promo shows Amitabh asking the computer to play a song for Madhuri. Looking resplendent in pink, the actor performs to Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas while remaining seated. Amitabh, however, can be seen looking impressed as he walks about and praises her performance. Even as the audience cheers and Madhuri shows off her adah, the host claps and says, “Kya baat hai (Spendid). Incredible, incredible, Madhuri ji.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Madhuri’s style is special for everyone. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM) #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #SochnaPadega,” read Sony’s caption with the promo. Fans were as impressed as Amitabh after watching the promo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Madhuri’s style is special for everyone. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM) #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #SochnaPadega,” read Sony’s caption with the promo. Fans were as impressed as Amitabh after watching the promo. {{/usCountry}}

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“Superrrrrr Excited for this episode!” read one comment. “She is queen,” wrote another. Some were thrilled to see the Marathi-Hindi KBC crossover, leaving comments like, “KBC promoted on KBC.” “Watched it for umpteenth time! Incredible is the word!!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Two legends, one frame...Madhuri always a class act.” Many commented with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan busy with KBC

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Amitabh, who last starred in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, will soon star in the sequel with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. However, the actor is currently busy shooting Season 18 of KBC as it airs. In a recent episode, he announced that he had slipped and injured his knee. The actor entered the show running towards his seat, but quickly sat down. He explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

He also wrote in a recent blog post about being too busy to sleep, “They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and I struggle to find the time to follow that... But tonight is a try... now to retire early and be up for a early wake for work .. it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal .. that gives immense power to run to its destination, in time .. and I must run to the bed.”