Amitabh Bachchan says hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is heart-breaking experience for this reason

Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host of Season 18 of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz show introduced a new theme, ‘Sochna Padega’, which put the spotlight on thoughtful decision-making in an age where information is easily available. This season, KBC is celebrating the ability to think, understand and apply knowledge rather than simply knowing the right answers.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted several seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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As the host, the veteran actor often interacts with the contestants and asks them about their life stories. During the conversation, he also opens up about his personal life and his career as an actor, sharing nostalgic moments on the show. However, not all moments are fun and quirky as some contestants also open up about the difficulties they have faced in their lives.

What Amitabh Bachchan said

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his work as a host in his latest entry on his personal Tumblr account, where he said, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories , that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show.”

“I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.

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Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

About the theme of KBC this season

{{^usCountry}} Last month, Sony Entertainment Television launched its new promo video with Amitabh Bachchan playing on the golf course. The video compares life with a game of golf wherein patience and good judgment sometimes hold more weight than quick action. Using the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan teaches his audience not to consider the first answer as the right one but take time to think. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, Sony Entertainment Television launched its new promo video with Amitabh Bachchan playing on the golf course. The video compares life with a game of golf wherein patience and good judgment sometimes hold more weight than quick action. Using the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan teaches his audience not to consider the first answer as the right one but take time to think. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, "Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega (Translation: As children, we were taught that the one who answers first is the one who is right. But in life, many a time, the first answer isn't the right one. So this time on KBC, before giving your answer, you'll have to pause for a moment. Didn't get it? This time... you'll have to think.. Sochna Padega).

On the work front, the veteran actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film is currently in production, following the success of the first instalment, which crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide.