Anil Kapoor returns to TV with new logic-based game show India Ke Top 1% with 1 crore prize; know everything about it

Anil Kapoor is set to return to television, but this time with a game show that is very different from typical quiz competitions. The actor will host India Ke Top 1%, the Indian version of the popular format The 1% Club. Here's everything you need to know about the new logic based game show.

A global hit arrives in India

Anil Kapoor is ready to make another television comeback, but this time with a game show that promises to be very different from the usual quiz competitions.

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Anil is set to return to hosting reality television for the first time since 2024's Bigg Boss OTT 3. Unlike most quiz shows that focus on general knowledge or current events, India Ke Top 1% is centered on logic, observation, pattern recognition, and common sense. The idea is that it tests how people think rather than how much information they have stored.

The show will begin with 100 contestants answering a series of questions. Each round will become progressively harder, starting with questions that 90% of people can solve and ending with one that only 1% are expected to answer correctly. Each question will be tested beforehand through surveys conducted with a representative group from across India.

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{{^usCountry}} The format will also invite viewers to play along at home. Every question can be answered in real time, making it an interactive experience for families watching together. The producers feel that the format is accessible to all ages, with a fourteen year old having as much of a chance to make it to the final question as a forty year old. Anil Kapoor on hosting the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The format will also invite viewers to play along at home. Every question can be answered in real time, making it an interactive experience for families watching together. The producers feel that the format is accessible to all ages, with a fourteen year old having as much of a chance to make it to the final question as a forty year old. Anil Kapoor on hosting the show {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing his excitement ahead of the premiere, Anil Kapoor said, “I'm thrilled to announce that India Ke Top 1% premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special.”

Talking about what makes the format stand out, the actor added, “India Ke Top 1% is unlike anything audiences have seen before. It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it's not about how much you know; it's about how you think. Every challenge tests your observation, logic, presence of mind and your ability to stay calm under pressure.”

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He also spoke about the interactive element of the show, saying, The best part is that everyone at home can play along with every question and discover how their own minds work. There will be moments that amaze you, moments that make you question your first instinct, and moments that remind you that intelligence comes in many forms. If you think you have what it takes to be among India's Top 1%, register now and take on the challenge."

The winner of India Ke Top 1% will receive a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

About the format

First introduced in the UK in 2022, The 1% Club quickly became one of the most rapidly expanding international game show formats in recent times. It holds the distinction of being the most successful UK-developed format in the last eight years and has already been adapted in 15 countries, such as the United States, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, Israel, and Mexico. In its home country, the show has also risen to become the top quiz program of 2025, with its fifth season now airing.

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The Indian edition is being produced by Banijay Asia. The show will premiere on September 5. It will air on Star Plus and stream at the same time on JioHotstar, offering a new twist to the reality TV scene.