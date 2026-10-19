Anita Kanwal reveals facing financial crisis as she struggles to find work despite doing 50 shows: ‘My savings will run out in a year’

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal has been part of the entertainment industry for over three decades, featuring in popular TV shows such as Chanakya, Banegi Apni Baat and Sasural Genda Phool, as well as films including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Laawaris. However, the actor is now struggling to find work. In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Anita revealed that her savings could run out within a year, which is why she urgently needs work.

Anita Kanwal on financial struggle

Actor Anita Kanwal reveals she feels useless after working for over a decade in the industry.

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Speaking about her frustration at not finding work, Anita said she had never auditioned for roles earlier in her career and had landed them purely on the basis of her talent. She added, “It's fine if someone asks me to introduce myself, but when they ask what work I have done, I find that very weird. I have done 50–60 shows in my life. I still get casting calls to play 21-year-old characters because they don't know who to send the message.”

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The actor then spoke about the growing importance of actors’ social media presence in casting and said she was making a conscious effort to build her Instagram following. Anita revealed that she was posting twice a day to improve engagement and gain followers. However, she added that, as a creative artiste, she needed to earn a living, which was not possible through reels alone.

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{{^usCountry}} “I need to earn. If I survive for another 10–12 years, what will I do? My house is my only asset. My savings will run out in a year; that’s why I need work. Even though my kids want to support me, I don’t want to take money from them. I want to be in a position where I can give. I won't be happy taking money from my kids,” she said. About Anita Kanwal’s career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I need to earn. If I survive for another 10–12 years, what will I do? My house is my only asset. My savings will run out in a year; that’s why I need work. Even though my kids want to support me, I don’t want to take money from them. I want to be in a position where I can give. I won't be happy taking money from my kids,” she said. About Anita Kanwal’s career {{/usCountry}}

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Anita began her television career with Chanakya in 1991 and gained recognition for playing Mrs Seth in the popular Zee TV show Banegi Apni Baat (1995). She went on to feature in several television serials, including Shanti, Sonpari, Sasural Genda Phool, Gustakh Dil and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

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Anita made her Bollywood debut with Geetanjali (1993) and later appeared in films such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Gangaajal. She also ventured into production, launching her own production house in 2002 and producing the television serial Goonj Ateet Ki. More recently, she appeared in the 2024 series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and the 2021 anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.