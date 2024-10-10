Triptii Dimri says she wants a life partner like Shah Rukh Khan from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: 'It is pure love'

Triptii Dimri recently expressed her views on relationships and romance. The actor said that she wants to have someone in her life who is similar to Shah Rukh Khan's character in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Triptii, in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel, said that the Shah Rukh starrer romantic-comedy is her favourite movie as the love depicted in it is ‘very pure.’ (Also read: Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism of her steps in Mere Mehboob: 'That doesn't stop you from experimenting’) Triptii Dimri recently spoke about her love for Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Triptii Dimri on her idea of romance

Triptii, while speaking about her idea o romance stated that, “Filmon Waali romantic hoon. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa meri favourite film hai. I feel like ek innocence hai usme. That is romance. I just felt like it was pure love in that film. Jo bhi pyaar tha Shah Rukh Sir ka unke liye it just felt very pure. I think I would want that kind of love from a guy. Nothing calculated like this is how it should be or these are my needs and requirements. No, it's not like that. You won't always find a person who fits the bill (I am a romantic like they show in Bollywood films. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is my favourite film. It has a certain innocence. That is romance. I just felt like it was pure love in that film. The kind of love Shah Rukh Sir's character had for that girl, just felt very pure. I think I would want that kind of love from a guy. Nothing calculated like this is how it should be or these are my needs and requirements. No, it's not like that. You won't always find a person who fits the bill).”

She further said, “Har kisi ke andar kuchh kamiya hoti hain, mere andar kuchh kamiya hain. But it is important how you let go. I think compromise bohot zaruri hai in a relationship where there is one thing I can let go about my partner because there are 100 good things about this person (There are shortcomings in everyone including me. But it is important how you let go. I think compromise is very important in a relationship where there is one thing I can let go about my partner because there are 100 good things about this person). If you focus on the good, I think that is very important.”

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects

Triptii will be next seen in Raakj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She is currently shooting for Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.