Emotional Ankita Lokhande says she has no problem talking about Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss: 'He is family'

Ankita Lokhande talked about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput once again on Bigg Boss 17. This time she opened up about him during a conversation with Abhishek Kumar who she says reminds her a lot of Sushant. She recalled her relationship with the late actor on the show. Also read: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput broke up with her out of the blue

Ankita to Abhishek

Ankita Lokhande talks again about Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita told Abhishek, “Your physique, like you are roaming without a shirt, reminds me of Sushant, but he would not get angry like you. He was very quiet. Very silent. He did another level of hardwork.”

Ankita recalls Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita got teary-eyed during the conversation. Abhishek said, “I had thought that I would never talk to you about this.” “No, that’s fine. I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. He is family,” replied the Pavitra Rishta actor.

Reacting to Ankita's comment about Sushant, fans too remembered the actor on social media. One user wrote, “She is a very nice person... she truly has love Sushant... no offence to his fans... but only Ankita knows what she goes through... people are judging her... judging is easy who went to this... only she knows the pain.” “Compare to all contestants of the season Ankita is real,” added another. One more said, “She is so pure. But IDK why people (are) always after her.”

Ankita on Vicky's support after Sushant's death

As per a report of India Today, Ankita also talked about how her husband supported her after Sushant died. She said, "Vicky was also Sushant’s friend. He has been very supportive in these matters. What can you do when there is nothing. Someone has died, what can you even do. You have to be supportive. There was no one to support. Vicky handled everything very nicely. Had he not been supportive, I wouldn’t have able to do anything.”

Reportedly, Ankita also said, "I am very easy go lucky. Sushant would dive deep into anything. He would get affected by what people are talking about him on Twitter. He would think about people's opinion a lot. It was very normal because he was from a small town.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. He dated Ankita for years but later parted ways and was seeing Rhea Chakraborty. Previously, Ankita had said on Bigg Boss that Sushant never gave her any reason why he broke up with her.

Ankita married Vicky Jain. Both are currently starring in the new season of Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan is the show's host.

