Ankita Lokhande surprises her 'man' Vicky Jain with AirPods Max and a quick kiss on birthday. Watch video

Ankita Lokhande wished her partner Vicky Jain a happy birthday with a special social media post on Sunday. She took to Instagram and posted a video from the late night celebrations.

In the video, Ankita Lokhande presented Vicky Jain with his birthday gift -- a pair of Apple AirPods Max -- much to his delight and gratitude. Vicky had his back to Ankita, who surprised him with the gift, and gave him a quick kiss as their friends cheered from the sidelines.

"Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man," Ankita wrote in the caption of her post. Several of their industry friends, such as Dalljiet Kaur and Kishwer Merchant, took to the comments section to extend their best wishes for Vicky.

Ankita also shared a bunch of pictures with Vicky on Instagram Stories. The actor was previously in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an Instagram live, Ankita said that she doesn't appreciate being constantly attacked by Sushant's 'fans', every time she posts updates from her life on social media. “Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault),” she said.

In an appreciation post for Vicky shared in June, Ankita thanked him for standing by her in difficult times. She wrote, "I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person..."