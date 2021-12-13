Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s engagement: Couple exchanges rings as song from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film plays on

Actor Ankita Lokhande got officially engaged to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai. Many videos from their engagement party have surfaced on social media platforms.

Ankita Lokhande, for her party, wore a shimmery black dress with matching earrings and kept her hair loose. Vicky opted for a beige printed jacket over a black turtleneck T-shirt and matching pants.

As the couple exchanged rings, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Raabta played in the background. Ankita also performed to Ellie Goulding's Love Me Like You Do. She wore a long gown as she stood on a raised podium for her performance. The colours of her dress kept on changing as the song continued.

After Vicky put the ring on Ankita's finger, fireworks were lit. Ankita also smiled at the audience before hugging Vicky. They later showed their rings to the audience as they stood on the stage.

Ankita and Vicky also spoke about each other at their party. Holding Ankita's hand, Vicky said, "I'm a very expressive guy. I show my love towards her in front of the whole world always, today, tomorrow and forever."

Ankita said, "I've told him each and everything about me. But I just want to say and tell everyone that I'm very very lucky to have Vicky in my life. I think because of Vicky my life is very easy. The way he is, I'm really grateful to God that he is my partner forever."

Ankita and Vicky also cut a four-tier cake at their engagement party as they were surrounded by their friends. The duo was also seen grooving as they were cheered on by the guests.

On Sunday, Ankita and Vicky held their mehendi ceremony. In a video clip shared by a paparazzo on a social media platform, Ankita danced with Vicky and he later lifted her up in his arms. They also painted a board together as Ankita wrote, “All the best Vicky" with a paintbrush. Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda applied mehendi on Ankita's hands as seen in several videos and pictures.

Earlier, Ankita shared a bunch of pictures as she danced and enjoyed at her mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable @jainvick."