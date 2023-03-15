Anshu Srivastava: Women actors have a limited age bracket on TV

Last seen in Raksha Bandhan, actor Anshu Srivastava asserts that the television industry is a tough playground for newcomers.

“It’s a myth that films na milen to TV pe kaam mil hi jayega. Thinking that one will find work on the small screen is not as easy as it seems to the outer world. It’s an equal struggle to find work and make a mark here,” says the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya2 and Imlie actor.

Srivastava has been in the industry for over five years and feels one has to be on one’s toes to stay relevant. “People tend to forget you if you lack visibility. The industry still functions on the rule ‘out of sight, out of mind’. So, no actor can afford to sit back and wait for their choice of project to find them. Also, TV has a limited age bracket especially when it comes to women. Today, they want teenagers to play the lead in the show. That is something weird. Even bigger production houses prefer so. But thankfully, right now, OTT functions on different grounds and that works in favour of actors.”

For now, Srivastava is busy with her TV-web series and is constantly auditioning for more projects. “Currently, I am occupied with the show Aashiqana, but I refuse to slow down when it comes to finding more work. I have given myself these few years to bag some good content and maybe then I’ll be creatively satisfied as an artiste. I have worked extremely hard to find a place here and so my career is my focus for now. Till then, every other thing in my life takes a back seat. Even my personal life can wait for a while,” concludes the UPite.

