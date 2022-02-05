Anupam Mittal says he invested Rs. 5.4 crore on Shark Tank India's entrepreneurs: '67 out of 198 pitches scored deals'

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal shared the total amount that he invested on the show. He also revealed the percentage of entrepreneurs who bagged investments from the show.

Sharing a series of photos from the data collected from the show, the Shaddi.com founder wrote, “As the curtains come down on #SharkTankIndia S1, it’s evident that India’s entrepreneurial decade has just begun to unfurl. I’ve been reflecting on the opportunities we’ve created, the conversations we’ve started and most importantly the fire we’ve sparked with the show. I believe that the show has been the catalyst that will change India’s entrepreneurial landscape forever."

In a long post on Linkedin, Anupam said that “67 out of 198 pitches scored deals on the show. 59 [87%] had founders with no IIT/IIM degrees, 45 [67%] had at least one co-founder <25 years, 40 [60%] had never been funded previously , 29 [43%] had at least one woman co-founder, 20 [30%] were from Tier II/III & rural India and 18 [27%] had couples/families as co-founders."

The People Group owner added, “My personal statistics are committed 5.4 Crs in 24 Cos, 70% are led by Youngpreneurs, 50% by Womenpreneurs & 30% in companies founded by Couples and Familes. (Appears like our People Interactive purpose of ‘#Togetherness’ is permeating into my investing choices as well). Anyway, I couldn’t be more proud of contributing to #IncredibleIndia and our amazingly passionate entrepreneurs. The wheels are turning, and India is at the forefront of this revolution. Last year, we had the highest ever inflow of PE/VC Capital and I expect this year will be better. This is #india2022, let’s seize it."

Anupam started Sagaai.com in 1997, the name of the website was later changed to Shaadi.com in 1999. In July 2015, Anupam had invested in around 200 start-up businesses, such as Interactive Avenues, Druva, Sapience Analytics, Pretty Secrets, Cafe Zoe, Peel Works, TaxSpanner, Fab Hotels, Ketto, Prop Tiger, Big basket, FarEye, Lets Venture and more.

The total investment by Anupam is about $1.5 million in the past seven years. "If you take the value of the existing shares in some of these companies based on their most recent funding round, it is worth $15-20 million, which is pretty good in seven years’ time," Anupam previously told Business Standard.

Shark Tank India Season 1's final episode aired on Friday. Apart from Anupam, the show also featured BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

