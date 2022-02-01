Anupam Mittal tells Kiku Sharda ‘hum apke hai fan’ after comedian says his kids try to guess his responses on Shark Tank

The 'sharks' from reality TV show Shark Tank India recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. They have been sharing behind-the-scenes content from their appearance on show on social media. Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, also shared a BTS video with comedian Kiku Sharda on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam captioned the video, “Behind the amazingly talented comedian is a dedicated family man with a very curious intellect. Loved hanging out with @kikusharda on the sets of @tksshowofficial and getting to know him." He also added the hashtag "#HumAapkeHainFan (I am your fan).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Kiku can be heard saying, "I have two boys 13 years old and 16 years old. Aise follow karte hain pagalon ki tarah poori family baithti hai aur hum kehte hain ki ab ismein lagaye ki nahi lagaye paise. Aur humara judgement aapse match hota hai ki nahi hota (All my family members sit together to watch Shark Tank Inida. We keep on thinking if we would invest on those businesses and if our thinking matches the sharks' and if they will invest or not)." Anupam then says. “We are fans of each other, hum aapke hain fan (I am your fan).”

One fan commented on the video saying, “What a show it was..... Was feeling that there is some kind of competition about who is funnier. Loved it." Another one said, “One of the most hilarious mind blowing episode of TKSS.” While one complimented Anupam and called him the best ‘shark’, the fan wrote, “Hum bhi aapke hai fan (And we are your fan). Really the best shark on the show.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover hilariously rejects Rochelle Rao's 'pitch', says 'yeh sab doglapan hai'. Watch

Apart from Anupam, Shark Tank India features six other ‘sharks’ - BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON