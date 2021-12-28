Anupama, Bigg Boss - TV shows that made headlines in 2021

OTT might have made a mark on the Indian audience, however, it is yet to dethrone TV from its spot. With the unlock, the small screen made sure the entertainment quotient for its loyal audience is not compromised.

Anupama

When ratings made the buzz

Anupama was launched in 2020 once the lockdown eased. Since the uncrowning, Anupama’s numero uno spot has been onerous. “With the idea of ‘the show must go on’, our units and cast kept entertaining the audience. Anupama has resonated well due to its beautiful texture of writing, performances and presentation. It was challenging to make a simple show progressive. I tried staying true to the story and not fall for the gimmicks,” says producer Rajan Shahi.

Bigg Boss 14

When the buzz was big

Contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss and their antics never fail to make news. From Rakhi Sawant’s return to the show after 13 odd years, to actor Rubina Dialik winning the trophy, Bigg Boss 14 ensured it was the newsmaker all the year. Bigg Boss OTT took care of entertaining after mid-year. And with the onset of the fifteenth season, the last quarter of 2021 was again successfully covered by the makers.

Pratigya

When big promises faltered

Pratigya’s comeback on the TV screens with its original cast members, created a lot of hype around it. The launch followed cast replacement and later the plug being pulled off due to poor ratings. “It was a great pleasure to have reassumed the iconic character of Pratigya once again,” says Pooja Gor, who played the titular role. Gor is also unfazed with the disheartening revival. “The show was on a different channel as opposed to the home channel. And the response was proportional to the reach of that channel.We have a dedicated fan base that has loved us then, over years and even this season,” she shares.

Super Dancer

When the cast made news

Dance reality show Super Dancer was in news not for the talent but due to its judge actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra leaving the show midway due to her husband’s Raj Kundra’s involvement in a porn case. However, no compromise was made on the ratings. Producer Ranjeet Thakur, on the season shares, “This year was surely the trail blazer and was the most satisfying season as we had to travel to Daman for two months to shoot episodes and where we all lived as a large Indian family. This was the longest season and quite historic for us.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

When replacements made headlines

Actor Nehha Pendse stepping in as Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, replacing actor Saumya Tandon, gave a new lease of life to the show. “The year has been very challenging especially to make a comedy show amidst such times. But we picked up all the awards. We stayed in a bubble and shot for the show and gave some amazing content,” shares producer Binaiferr Kohli.

