Anupama written update May 13: Anuj and Anupama’s haldi ceremony begins amid tensions

After the emotional drama in the last episode of Anupama, things are reverting to normal in Anupama’s life. Hasmukh begins to recover after his health scare and the doctor confirms that that the surgery can take place after the wedding. As Anupama and Anuj continue their wedding ceremonies, Vanraj and Leela continue to protest the wedding. It will be interesting to see how Anupama goes about her wedding now, with these new challenges and Hasmukh’s illness. Also read: Anupama: Rupali Ganguly shares pics from haldi ceremony with Gaurav Khanna, fans call their matching looks 'perfect'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haldi ceremony begins

After Hasmukh and GK convince everyone to have the surgery after the wedding, the song-and-dance resumes at the Shahs’ residence. However, Anupama is still worried about Hasmukh’s health. Leela and Vanraj again blame her for Hasmukh’s health. Anupama tries to argue back, but Leela breaks all her ties with her. A broken Anupama walks away but decides that she will not let this affect her marriage. She tells Anuj that she will not only enjoy her wedding, but will also nurse Hasmukh back to full health.

The next day, the haldi ceremony is to begin. Before that, everyone gathers in Hasmukh’s room and speak to his doctor for updates on his health. After the check-up, Hasmukh asks everyone to prepare for the ceremony and the celebration begins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vanraj and Leela get worried

As everyone participates in the celebrations, Vanraj and Leela are left disappointed. They feel abandoned again. Leela asks Vanraj that if they always follow the norms of the society, then why are the always left behind? She wonders why it’s them who are ‘suffering the consequences of Anupama’s actions’ of breaking the stereotypes. Vanraj has no answers for her though.

They decide to not participate in any celebration but Dolly and the kids request them to join the wedding for Hasmukh’s sake. Dolly also tries to remind them of everything Anupama did for them. Reluctantly, they get dressed and join the haldi ceremony.

On Hasmukh’s request, Anuj and Anupama’s haldi ceremonies take place together. The joyous mood in the family returns as Malvika and others start teasing Anuj that he won’t be able to see Anupama until after the wedding now. Anupama is also touched as Anuj asks her to put haldi on him before anyone else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode ends with the couple coming together at this time of crisis. Hasmukh’s health also remains stable. However, in the upcoming episodes, we will see tension rising in Anupama’s life as she will have to struggle between her new role as Anuj’s wife and her responsibility as Hasmukh’s daughter. Keep watching this space for more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.