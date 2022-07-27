Anupamaa written update July 26: Vanraj creates drama at Anupamaa’s house over Pakhi and Adhik’s relationship

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi becomes the reason for another fight between Anupamaa and her ex-husband Vanraj. After Barkha and Adhik’s manipulation, Pakhi is convinced that she should live with them, but Vanraj will not let it happen. Read this article to know the full story.

Vanraj comes to the Kapadia house

After coming back, Adhik immediately informs everyone about Vanraj’s strange reaction when he tells him that Pakhi is staying with them. Anupamaa and Anuj get shocked after learning that Adhik went to talk to Vanraj. They remain even more shocked after finding out that Vanraj sent Adhik back without saying anything. Turns out, Vanraj wanted to tell him his decision himself and so he barges into the Kapadia house the next moment.

Naturally, he is not very happy with Pakhi’s decision to come to Anupamaa’s house without informing him and even more outrageously sending Adhik to get her clothes. He blames it on Anupamaa while she tells him that she didn’t call Pakhi. Little Anu gets worried seeing the adults angry so Anuj sends him in. Barkha tries to meddle with Anupamaa’s family by arguing with Vanraj on behalf of Pakhi. Anupamaa and Anuj ask her to stay out of the matter. Keep reading to find out if Vanraj gets successful in taking Pakhi back or her obstinacy wins this time.

Pakhi blames Anupamaa

After a long and loud altercation, Anupamaa asks her to leave but she doesn’t listen to her. Vanraj blames Anupamaa for putting up a wrong example in front of Pakhi. He reasons that it’s her bold decisions that is making Pakhi be this rebellious. In turn, Anupamaa also reminds him of his affair and how that would have been a bad example for their kids.

Pakhi shouts at them and blames them both for being bad parents. She tells them how they should trust her and not think of everything bad when it comes to her life. Vanraj gives her an ultimatum that if she doesn’t come with her, he will never let her come to his house. Anupamaa also asks Pakhi to leave instantly. Pakhi finally goes with Vanraj but before she leaves, she accuses Anupamaa of abandoning her because of her other daughter. Anupamaa feels helpless; Anuj tries to comfort her.

Back at the Shah house, Pakhi creates more drama after her return. Hasmukh tries to calm everyone down, but Pakhi’s anger is beyond any calm and Leela is fuming even more. Amidst all this drama, Anupamaa worries how she will manage to keep all her children together. On the other hand, Barkha plans to cause more problems between her and Anuj.

In the next episode, Anupama’s fear of losing her family will get stronger and she will find herself at crossroads between her two families. Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates from your favorite show, Anupamaa.

