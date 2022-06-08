Anupamaa written update June 7: Truth behind Barkha and Ankush's return to India comes out

The latest episode of Anupamaa is full of drama as the truth behind Barkha and Ankush’s return to India comes out. Meanwhile, Pakhi develops feelings for Adhik, Barkha’s brother. Vanraj and Baa worry about Anupamaa’s post-wedding rituals. Keep reading this article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa written update June 6: Barkha, Ankush plan to live with Anuj and Anupamaa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anuj and Ankush reminisce about their childhood

Anuj has finally reunited with Ankush after many years of separation. Anuj tells Anupamaa how Ankush hated him at first but then they grew closer. Ankush also tells Barkha about their stories but Barkha is not interested in the past. She has bigger worries about the future. Clearly, their main intention to come to India is not to reunite with their cousin.

Back at the Shah’s residence, Pakhi thinks about the day’s events with Adhik. She looks him up online and finds out his social media profile. Vanraj walks in and they talk about the Youth fest. Is this a beginning of another story or a sign of new challenges in Anupamaa’s life? No matter what, this new twist will only increase the drama in Anupamaa’s life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barkha instigates Ankush

Barkha and Ankush get into a fight while Anuj and Anupamaa were preparing almond milk for them. The truth behind their return comes out. Apparently, they didn’t wind up their business but were thrown out of it and had to leave. Barkha reminds Ankush how his father invested in Anuj’s father’s business and thus he has a right to it. She also adds that now Anuj’s property belongs to Anupamaa and her three kids which will only take away their rights to the property.

She reminisces how her own family took everything away from them and so she can’t trust Anuj anymore either. Ankush tries to defend his brother but before he could say anything, he notices Anuj and Anupamaa at the door. They both get shocked seeing them standing there and get worried if they have heard anything. If Anuj and Anupamaa have found out Barkha’s true intentions, they will not just be disappointed but heartbroken seeing their own family fighting with them for money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though they haven’t heard the fight, Anuj gets anxious seeing Barkha and Ankush so tense. Anupamaa assures him that troubles are normal in married life and he shouldn’t get worried. Little do they know that it’s not the trouble of married life but a potential fight for a property with them that is causing the issue.

In the upcoming episodes, more obstacles and challenges will enter Anupamaa and Anuj’s married life as they deal with this new family problem. Keep reading HT highlights for all updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON