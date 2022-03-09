Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale quits show, wants to 'focus on spiritual journey': 'Showbiz is filled with hypocrisy'

Actor Anagha Bhosale has quit her popular show Anupamaa and said that she is taking a break from acting to explore and focus on her spiritual journey. Anagha essayed the role of Nandini on Anupamaa. She has now returned to her hometown Pune. Anupamaa premiered on Star Plus in July 2020 and features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. (Also read: Rupali Ganguly's glam look leaves fans in awe: ‘Who is she!')

Produced by Rajan Shahi it also stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey and is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. Anagha played the role of classical dancer Nandini who supported Anupamaa on the show.

On Wednesday, Anagha shared pictures of herself on Instagram and informed fans that she is off on a solo trip to Jagannath Puri (Odisha). "If you never go, you’ll never know….some journeys are meant to be solo," she captioned her pics.

In a new interview, Anagha insisted that she has been a very spiritual person at heart and has also actively participated in spiritual activities. "After stepping into the industry, I realised that the industry was the opposite of what I expected. There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time, and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process," she told ETimes.

She added that she gets fan messages urging her to update her social media accounts but she does not feel it is important. She also thanked fans for the love they showered on her character. The actor said that she is "more relaxed and happier" in Pune and wants "to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna's teachings."

"I couldn’t relate to the double standards in showbiz and the pressure to be something that you are not. It is filled with hypocrisy. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life," she added.

Anagha also told the daily that she has only taken a break, but has not quit the profession. Sharing that she let go of an offer for another show, Anagha said that she will come back to the industry if producer Ranjan Shahi feels the need. "I have not officially announced my decision to quit showbiz, because you should never say never. But I do feel that eventually, I would want to quit acting.”

Apart from Anupamaa, Anagha has worked in the TV show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao by Rajshri Productions that also came out in 2020.

