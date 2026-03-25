Anurag Dobhal fears he may never walk again after surviving car crash during Instagram Live: ‘Leg is numb’

Along with posting this video on Instagram, he reshared it on his story with a caption that reads, “Some bad news."

In the video, Anurag is seen taking physiotherapy sessions. He goes on to reveal his stitches and shared, “One of my legs is totally numb, I cannot move it. The hip above it underwent surgery, because of which the nerves of the leg seem to be damaged. I don’t know how I will recover.”

On Tuesday, Anurag took to Instagram to share a video to give an update about his health after the surgeries. He posted a video with a caption that read, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi (Will I ever be able to walk again or not).”

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal recently left fans shaken after attempting suicide during an Instagram Live, which ended in a car crash. The influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU with critical injuries, requiring multiple surgeries. Now, Anurag has shared a worrying health update, admitting that he fears he may not be able to walk again.

As soon as Anurag shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with reactions, pouring in heartfelt messages and wishing him a speedy recovery.

One comment read, “Inshallah everything will be back to normal and you will ride again”, with another reading, “Mahadev bless you.”

“Be positive,” one wrote, with one writing, “Stay Strong Bhaiyaa.”

“Stay strong … Best is yet to come. The Reincarnation of UK07 rider is gonna be epic,” one mentioned. Another fan wrote, “Bhaiya jii u re champion… nd u will ride again so keep smiling. “Mahadev with you don’t worry you will be fine soon,” one mentioned.

About Anurag Dobhal's suicide attempt In the first week of March, Anurag shared a YouTube video, calling it his "final video", accusing his parents and brother Kalam of mentally harassing and torturing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. The YouTuber claimed that his family wasn't happy with his marriage and didn't even let Ritika enter the house, and thus they had to live separately.

On March 7, Anurag started his Instagram live session while driving a car. He told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call while driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140-150 kmph. During the livestream, he said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride." He crashed his car but was rescued and taken to the hospital. Following the incident, his manager shared an update confirming that the YouTuber had been admitted to the ICU and was under medical observation. Now, Anurag is back home and is in his recovery phase.

Soon after his video, his brother Kalam called him out for "one-sided allegations" and further claimed that Anurag is doing all of this for views. Kalam dismissed all the allegations against the family.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918