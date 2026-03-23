Anurag Dobhal gets emotional as he finds family in fans after surviving car crash: ‘Pyaar maa baap ka vaise nahi mila…’

On Sunday, Anurag took to Instagram to share a video message in which he spoke about not receiving love from his own parents, but finding that affection from his fans’ families. He said, “Peechle kuch dino main itne saare logon ke call, texts aur video calls aaye, jinse mere kabhi khoon ka rishte nahi the. Unhone mujhe daant lagayi ki tune khudh ko anaath kaise bol diya (In the last few days, many people called, texted and video called me with whom I don’t even share blood relations. They scolded me for calling myself an orphan).”

Now, the YouTuber has shared a video thanking fans for their love and expressing gratitude for the messages he received from his fans’ family members.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, is currently recovering after surviving a major car crash. The former Bigg Boss contestant allegedly attempted suicide during an Instagram Live. However, prompt action and immediate hospitalisation saved him.

He added, “They were like hum khade hain tere har cheez ke liye, behne khade hai, bhai khede hain, mumma papa kisi ke call kar rahen hain. Never thought kabhi aisa din bhi aayega, bahut kuch khoya but bahut kuch mil bhi Raha hai. Pyaar maa baap ka vaise nahi mila par jo dusron ke maa baap se mil raha hai (They were like, We are here for you, for everything, your sisters are here, your brothers are here, someone’s mum and dad are calling. I never thought a day like this would come. I’ve lost a lot, but I’m also gaining so much. I may not have received that kind of love from my own parents, but the love I’m getting from others’ parents), I can’t tell you this feeling. Thank you so much.”

Anurag also shared a video of an elderly man and woman telling him they are his parents and assuring him that he is not alone. He later penned a note that read, “Nahi jaanta mai kisi ko na kabhi mila lekin fir bhi sab pariwaar ki tarha mere sath hai. Bata nahi skta kaisa feel hora hai shukriya jo log bhi help karrey hai merko iss depression and situation se bahar nikalney ke liye. App logon ki har ek text call merko mentally help karra hai. Waqt lagega lekin ho jayega. Ye zindagi tum logo ne naam (I don’t really know anyone, nor have I met them, yet everyone is standing by me like family. I can’t describe how it feels. Thank you to everyone who is helping me come out of this depression and situation. Every text and call from you is helping me mentally. It will take time, but I’ll get through it. This life now belongs to all of you).”

What happened to Anurag Dobhal? In the first week of March, Anurag shared a video on YouTube, which he described as his “final video”, alleging torture and mental harassment by his parents and brother. The YouTuber claimed that his brother Kalam and his parents were against his interfaith marriage with Ritika and had forced them to live separately.

Soon after the video went viral, Anurag’s brother dismissed the allegations, calling them one-sided and claiming that the YouTuber was doing it only for views.

On March 7, Anurag started an Instagram Live and, while interacting with fans, crashed his car. Before the crash, he told viewers he felt completely alone and had no one left to call. While driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140–150 km/h, he said, “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let’s go for a final ride.”

The YouTuber was rescued and immediately hospitalised. After spending a few days in the ICU, he was discharged. However, while being taken back to his hometown in Uttarakhand, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital again. He is now being cared for by his friends and is recovering.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918