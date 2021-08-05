Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend Jason removes pics of her from Instagram, sparking break up rumours

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jason Shah appears to have deleted all pictures of Anusha Dandekar from his Instagram page. The move has also sparked rumours of their breakup.

Anusha Dandekar still has a picture with Jason, that she had shared in March, on her own Instagram page. On Thursday, Anusha also addressed rumours that she will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. "Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day," she said in the video.

Jason had confirmed his relationship with Anusha in April, calling her 'gorgeous and extremely kind'. "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her," he had told a leading daily.

He added, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

Before Jason, Anusha was in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. She accused him of cheating on her. "You know I wasn't even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose...I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense," she had told her fans during an AMA when they asked her about her breakup.

