Ajay Devgn gives virtual rose to Kajol, promises to make her birthday 'special'

  • Ajay Devgn wished wife Kajol a happy birthday with a sweet note on Instagram, in which he promised to make her big day special.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media on Thursday and wished his wife Kajol a happy birthday. Kajol, who has been married to Ajay Devgn since 1999, turned 47 on August 5.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Ajay wrote in his post, "You have managed to bring a smile 😃 to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol🎂; will try to make it as special as you are🌹 @kajol."

Their fans took the opportunity to extend their birthday wishes for Kajol in the comments section. "Happy birthday," wrote a bunch of people, while others left fire emojis.

Kajol and Ajay have two children -- daughter Nysa and son Yug. They even worked together recently, in the period epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. But interestingly, the two got off on the wrong foot on their first-ever meeting.

Speaking with Pioneer in 2013, Ajay had confessed, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

Also read: When Kajol went on cursing Ajay Devgn on Koffee With Karan, was ready to hit him with a shoe

In an appearance on It's My Life, Kajol revealed how she broke the news that she wanted to get married to Ajay, to her mother Tanuja. “She comes to me, and says ‘mom I’m in love’,” Tanuja said. “I say ‘OK who is it?’”. Kajol replied, “You should see his eyes mom.” When Tanuja prodded her daughter, Kajol said, “His name is Ajay,” and upon further prodding said, “Ajay Devgn.” Tanuja was taken aback, because she knew Ajay’s father, the action director Viru Devgan, but thought that Ajay was “as charismatic (as his father) if not more.”

