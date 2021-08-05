Happy birthday Kajol: When Ajay Devgn's family was glad to finally find someone 'speaking' in the house

Actor Kajol, who celebrates in her 47th birthday on Thursday, is known for being an extrovert and of cheerful nature. Her husband actor Ajay Devgn had once revealed the reaction of his family to Kajol's presence in their home after their marriage.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, Ajay Devgn had said, “(When Kajol and I got married) my family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in the house!...But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative and I’m quiet."

He had also added, "Kajol and I are certainly perfect for each other, but everybody is different. I just urge people to let their partner be. Don’t try to change who they inherently are...I don’t know what attracted me to her. Actually we both don’t know what it was…. We began talking, then we became friends and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally.”

Earlier, speaking with Pioneer, Ajay had said, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999 and have two children--daughter Nysa and son Yug. The couple first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995) and got married four years later. Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, after taking a break during the second wave of Covid-19, Kajol recently returned to set for shooting last month. Sharing her first-day picture from the location on Instagram, she had written, "The feel of a set after so long is something else … it feels like a party!"

She was last seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy that released on January 15 this year. Directed by actor Renuka Shahane, the film narrates the story of three generations of women.