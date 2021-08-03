When Shah Rukh Khan called Kajol 'gadhi, idiot', said she didn't know how to act: 'You better watch it'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once called fellow actor Kajol 'an idiot' saying that she didn't know anything about acting. During the shooting of Baazigar, Shah Rukh had scolded her for not knowing what she does in front of the camera. He had also told her that she will need 'to learn the craft of acting'.

Apart from Baazigar (1993), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in six other films. They are Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015).

During an episode of ScoopWhoop Townhall, Kajol had said, "I didn't know acting at all. It's the truth. At the time of Baazigar, Shah Rukh (Khan) had said to me, 'You know you are an idiot. You really are an idiot. Tum gadhi ho, tumhe pata nahi tum kya karrahi ho. Tumhe kuch pata nahi hai acting k baare mein. Tum bas aese ghumti phirti ho. Tumhe pata nahi hai ki tum kya karrahi ho camera k saamne (You're an idiot and you don't know what you are doing. You don't know anything about acting. You just roam around. You don't know what you're doing in front of the camera). And you better watch it because you have to learn the craft of acting'."

"And I was like 'what's that? what do you mean by craft? Hann dialogue bolna hai boldeti hoon na. Kya problem kya hai isme (I have to deliver dialogues, I do that. What is the problem in that?) Whatever I'm supposed to do I'm doing na. What's the big deal about that. And he was like 'No you will understand later'. He was right actually. It took me some time but I realised it is very necessary as actors to develop a skill because it cannot be heartfelt all the time. One person does not have that much emotion in them to last a lifetime or to last through as much work as you want to do."

In an interview with PTI in 2018, Kajol had said, "... I remember having a conversation during Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan and he told me, I should learn how to act and I was like, ‘I am doing so fabulously well’. He told me I need to burn out as an actor, I felt, he talks nonsense sometimes. But when I was shooting for Udhar Ki Zindagi, I was like, ‘I can’t do films that are so heavy, it sucks so much out of you’. I did not want to do that anymore.”

Also Read | Watch: When Padmini Kolhapure greeted Prince Charles with garland and kiss, was 'left embarrassed' later

Meanwhile, the Kajol was last seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga-Tedhi Medhi Crazy, released on January 15, 2021. Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee. She made her debut with the film Bekhudi.