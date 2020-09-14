When Kajol went on cursing Ajay Devgn on Koffee With Karan, was ready to hit him with a shoe

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 21 years and are like any other couple when it comes to taking digs at each other. The two did not let go of any opportunity to burst each other’s secrets during their joint appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. In fact, the two reached a moment when Kajol couldn’t help abusing Ajay and was even ready to throw her heels at her.

Karan is known for asking some not so safe questions during the rapid fire round on the show. He asked Ajay to name an actor from the current generation who would look good opposite Kajol. Ajay, who is known as one of the biggest pranksters among his co-stars, quickly came up with a witty reply. He asked Karan, “As a son?” This left Kajol fuming who went on screaming, “Kutte, kameene! Joota...” while pointing at her shoe.

The Fanaa actor cooled down only after Karan warned her that she can’t say that on the show.

However, this was not the only moment which tested Kajol’s patience on the show. When Ajay was asked to share the one lie that everyone says in Bollywood, he replied, “I love my wife.” And immediately got a death stare from Kajol who asked him, “Ghar jaana hai? (Do you wish to go home?)” Ajay quickly fixed his mistake by adding that he was talking about other men.

Ajay also dubbed Kajol an oldie, though indirectly. He was discussing Kajol’s fixation with taking selfies and then editing them over three hours before sharing them on Instagram. He said, “She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake... (She has never done this in her life and I don’t know why in such old age),” This again made her eyes roll and she shut him, saying, “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nai hai (You must be in old age, I am not).”

Ajay and Kajol were recently seen together on screen in period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay played the titular character of Tanaji Malusare, Kajol played his wife Savitribai. The couple have a daughter Nysa and son Yug.

