Los Angeles, Apple TV's sports comedy series "Stick", starring Owen Wilson, will return for its second season on November 4, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Apple TV's 'Stick' season two to premiere November 4 with Rhea Seehorn joining cast

The new season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one episode every week until December 30, the streaming service said in a statement.

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Created by Jason Keller, "Stick" is set in the world of professional golf and follows an unconventional group brought together by their shared ambitions and personal struggles.

The second season will also expand the cast with Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn, who joins the series in a supporting role as Amanda, a new coach.

In the first season, Wilson played Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer whose career was derailed 20 years ago. Following the collapse of his marriage and losing his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce placed his hopes for the future on Santi , a troubled 17-year-old golf prodigy.

In season two, Santi takes the next step towards becoming a professional golfer, only to discover the pressure that comes when talent turns into expectation, as per the official logline.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pryce is encouraged by his former rival Clark Ross to make an unexpected comeback. He sets out to become the oldest golfer ever to win a major, but soon discovers that returning to the sport is more difficult than he imagined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pryce is encouraged by his former rival Clark Ross to make an unexpected comeback. He sets out to become the oldest golfer ever to win a major, but soon discovers that returning to the sport is more difficult than he imagined. {{/usCountry}}

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The returning cast includes Dager, Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Olyphant.

Season two also features John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle, along with guest appearances from golf broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, "Good Good" personality Matt Scharff and golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

"Stick" is produced by Apple Studios and showrun by Keller, who also executive produces alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady.

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