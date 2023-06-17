Apurva Agnihotri’s Father’s Day wish: I want my daughter Ishaani to ride a motorbike with me every year on this day

Actor couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri were blessed with a daughter, Ishaani, in December last year, 18 years after their marriage. Calling himself very “laid back in life”, Apurva admits how after the birth of their first child, things have just turned around. “Ishaani is the most important thing in our lives, like the nucleus,” gushes Apurva, excited for his first Father’s Day as one himself.

Apurva Agnihotri on Father’s Day

“I plan to take her out somewhere. We probably will have a small get together with our friends as it’s my and also first Father’s Day. I’m quite happy and looking forward to making this milestone special,” he says, expressing that one wish he wants to see come true when his daughter grows up. “I want her to learn how to ride a motorcycle. I love motorbikes and I hope she takes it on. We will go out every Father’s Day on our bikes and have a good breakfast,” quips the 50-year-old.

Given that both Apurva and Shilpa are in a profession that can get very demanding, he feels lucky to be working on something that allows him to stay close to his daughter.

“We (Shilpa and I) recently started our YouTube channel and our first thought was that whatever we do for the next couple of years, we would prefer to have Ishaani around us. And having YouTube as our medium for work, we get enough time to spend with her and we can do everything being at home, without going out anywhere and just be with her,” says the actor, adding that whenever there is a work commitment that requires them to go out, they make sure their daughter travels with them.

“In fact, Shilpa had to recently shoot for a show and she told the unit that she can’t leave behind our daughter and they instantly accommodated the request,” he shares, and reveals that in his case, he had to turn down a show.

“A couple of months ago, there was a daily soap which had to be shot in Punjab. The requirement was to settle down there because the story was based on the characters of a Punjabi. But, I had to say no, and I told them very clearly that I can’t leave my daughter,” the actor tells us.

Here, Apurva notes that it’s not easy to take such decisions, especially when the money being offered is good. “This is exactly the reason why we started our channel. As of today, if somebody asks me to leave Mumbai, I will not be able to do that, especially not for a long duration because I know my daughter needs me,” he ends.