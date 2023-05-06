Ariana Madix bounces back with a bang! Finds steamy romance with Daniel Wai after devastating split from Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix, star of the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules, has been making headlines lately with her steamy connection to Daniel Wai. The couple went public with their romance just a few months after Madix's split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, and fans have been following their every move ever since.

Madix and Sandoval had been together for nearly a decade before calling it quits earlier this year. The split was reportedly due to Sandoval's affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. In March 2023, Sandoval issued a public apology to Madix via Instagram, writing, "I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us."

Madix took a brief social media break after the split but later thanked fans for their support. "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she wrote on Instagram in March 2023. "So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world."

Just one month after the split, Madix was spotted at Coachella with Wai and a group of friends. The two were seen holding hands and sharing kisses, sparking rumors of a new romance. However, sources close to Madix say she's not ready for anything serious just yet.

"Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did."

Despite not being ready for a serious commitment, Madix seems to be having a great time with Wai. The couple has been spotted out and about in New York City, where Wai lives, and they even attended a baseball game together. They also celebrated Wai's birthday with a shopping trip and a group dinner, where they packed on the PDA for all to see.

Madix's Vanderpump Rules co-stars have been supportive of her new relationship. Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, and Lala Kent have all expressed their happiness for Madix and Wai, with Kent saying on her podcast, "She’s like, ‘Heartbreak, what? Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man.’ She’s looking at [everything] like, ‘Look at my life. I’m happy.’"

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

As for Sandoval, he's reportedly happy for Madix and her new love. "Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do," he told TMZ in April 2023. "She's a great person, and she deserves happiness."

It remains to be seen where Madix and Wai's relationship will go, but for now, it seems they're both happy just enjoying each other's company. And fans of Vanderpump Rules will no doubt be tuning in to see what happens next.

(Sourc: US Daily)

