Armaan Kohli's ex Neeru Randhawa breaks silence after he failed to pay her 50 lakh on time amid court case

Bigg Boss 7 fame Armaan Kohli and ex-girlfriend-stylist Neeru Randhawa’s harassment case has been going on since years. In a recent development, the Bombay High Court had ordered Armaan to pay ₹50 lakhs to Neeru soon. Opening up about it, she said in a new interview that if the actor doesn't pay up, he could land in jail again. Also read: Armaan Kohli may go to jail if he doesn't give ₹50 lakh to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa

Armaan Kohli appeared as a contestant in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7

In June 2018, Neeru Randhawa had filed a case of assault against her then-boyfriend, Armaan Kohli. The actor was arrested in Lonavala around the same time. She later withdrew her complaint following a mutual settlement and Armaan was asked to pay her ₹1 crore.

Neeru on the latest in her court case against Armaan

While the actor paid her ₹50 lakh immediately, Neeru was issued cheques for the remaining ₹50 lakh to be encashed a few months later. However, the cheques reportedly bounced, and she had to approach the court.

Opening up about the same, Neeru told ETimes in a new interview, "The case has been going on since 2018, and I understand that the legal proceedings take a while. I am glad the truth prevailed and that the verdict has come in my favour. The court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment by today (July 18) or he will be jailed.”

Neeru says she had no choice but to seek legal help

Neeru further said, “Since I am a British citizen, and was shuttling between London and India, it wasn’t practical for me to keep coming here for the case. That was why I withdrew the case along with the fact that Armaan’s family pleaded with me to forgive their son. I even got an apology letter from him, which was recorded in the High Court. The amount that was agreed upon was ₹1 crore. The post-dated cheques amounting to ₹50 lakhs given to me, bounced, so I had no choice but to seek legal recourse.”

Assault case against Armaan Kohli

Neeru filed a complaint in 2018 alleging that Armaan abused her after they had a heated discussion over their business.

A recent PTI report quoted Neeru's complaint and said that Neeru and Armaan had been in a relationship for three years. They stayed together in a flat in Mumbai and had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence. Allegedly, Armaan pushed her and she fell off the stairs during the altercation.

Armaan's career

Having acted in several films and TV shows, Armaan gained fame, when he appeared as a contestant in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7.

