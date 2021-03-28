Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arshi Khan realises she's at wrong departure terminal, runs to her car. Watch
tv

Arshi Khan realises she's at wrong departure terminal, runs to her car. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan was photographed at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. While she was dropped off at Terminal 2, she realised after posing for photographs that her flight was from Terminal 1. Watch what happened.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Arshi Khan at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Bigg 14 contestant Arshi Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was photographed by the paparazzi and was in high spirits as she pulled down her mask and posed with her stuffed toy, Sheru.

As she was revealing her plans of heading to Goa for a Holi event, she realised that she had been dropped off at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2, whereas her flight was from Terminal 1. "Arre ye Terminal 2 hai kya? (Is this Terminal 2?)" she asked, before adding, "Mera flight Terminal 1 se hai (My flight is from Terminal 1)."

Arshi raced towards her car, which was parked at the end of the drop-off point. She quickly jumped into her car and bid farewell to the cameramen at the terminal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohit Reddy video chats with wife Anita Hassanandani, son Aaravv

Krushna congratulates Arti on buying car 'without taking a single rupee from me'

Nausheen claims Sima Taparia refused to find a match for her, here's why

Abhinav Shukla clicks a gorgeous portrait of Rubina Dilaik, see pic

Also Read: Rohit Reddy video chats with wife Anita Hassanandani, son Aaravv

Arshi recently made headlines for buying a new house in Mumbai. The actor said that her lifelong dream of buying a house in Mumbai was fulfilled and she thanked Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan for his support. "With no work I was literally stressed that how will I arrange that sum. Luckily, my movies happened and then OTT shows. Bigg Boss 14 was of great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true. I'm really thankful to Salman sahib. He has been a great support for me all the time," she told a leading daily.

The actor has expressed her wish to take up more acting jobs in the future. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Arshi said, "After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arshi khan bigg boss 14 salman khan

Related Stories

tv

Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her 'son' Sheru

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:05 AM IST
tv

Step inside Arshi Khan's new home in Mumbai, for which she gave 'special thanks' to Salman Khan

UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP