As Sajid Khan joins Bigg Boss 16, Sona Mohapatra calls channel and its executives ‘depraved, sad lot’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has joined the large number of viewers who have objected to filmmaker Sajid Khan's appearance on Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. She said Indian TV channels are a “depraved and sad lot”. Sajid entered the house during the grand premiere on Saturday. Soon after many called out the channel and the show for giving him such an opportunity amid the several sexual assault allegations made against him by many women from the industry during the MeToo movement. Also read: Bigg Boss fans make 'Kashmera shakal dekh apni' trend on Twitter after she voices support for Sajid Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, Sona replied to a news anchor's post about the various sexual assault allegations made against Sajid Khan in last few years. Sona wrote, "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot."

She added in another tweet, “& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV… thought that calms me (?) that it’s a dying medium & some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women. @IndiaMeToo.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sona Mohapatra tweeted against celebrities accused of sexual assault.

The sexual assault allegations against Sajid include that he flashed his private parts at parties, asked female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, watched porn in front of women etc.

During the Bigg Boss 16 premiere on Saturday, Sajid spoke about how his work suffered after the allegations. He told host Salman Khan, “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself.” He added, “I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in past four years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz Gill was slammed for sharing a message for Sajid as he entered the house. On Sunday, Kashmera Shah was trolled for showing support for Sajid Khan. She had tweeted, “Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON