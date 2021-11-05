Asha Negi wishes ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani on his birthday. Check out her warm message

Television actor Asha Negi on Friday wished her ex-boyfriend, television actor Rithvik Dhanjani on his birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Asha shared an old post of Rithvik to wish him. Sharing the post, Asha Negi wrote, "Happy birthday Rithvik! Lots of success and happiness always," followed by hug face and star emojis.

The original post was shared by Rithvik in September this year. He had posed with a clay lotus in one of the pictures. Rohan Shah also featured in the photos.

Sharing the post, he had captioned it, "Bappa making DAY 2. LOTUS -A beloved symbol that blossoms and grows through slime and pond scum, it teaches us that we can bloom too, live with the virtue during rough times and your heart will eventually know the sun. Trust in the light, Grow through the dirt, believe in new beginnings."

The actors were in a six-year relationship and parted ways last year. They started dating in 2013 and had also participated in and won dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Asha spoke about their equation after the breakup. “We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, we want to say or convey something to each other, we do that and it’s all normal. He has moved on, I have moved on. It has been more than a year now, we all should move on. You want the other person to be happy, healthy and be at the top, successful… I think that’s the most important thing."

Last year, too, Asha had shared Rithvik's picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday @rithvikd Wishing you a wonderful year of good health, happiness and success.”

Asha featured with Rithvik in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta as they played Arjun and Purvi. Rithvik has participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India but had to quit the show. Meanwhile, Asha was seen in the ALTBalaji series Baarish 2, Zee5 series Abhay 2 and Netflix film Ludo.