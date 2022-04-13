Ashi Singh rues how TV is still “looked down upon as the lesser medium”

For Ashi Singh, TV remains a medium that she is most comfortable with but she does lament how people in general perceive is as insignificant compared to other mediums.

The actor, who has starred in shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, says, “I think TV is looked down upon as a smaller, insignificant, lesser medium. People do not look at it respectfully.”

But Singh does add that she sees a slight change in that perception as a result many TV actors are getting good opportunities.

“People don’t look down upon TV actors now as much as before. It is not like arey yeh TV se aaye hain. A major reason behind it is the fact that the content of TV shows has also undergone some change. Earlier, the shows were high on dram and we saw over-the-top acting that is also changing now. TV is also moving towards natural acting and real content. There are very slow changes but any change is good,” she explains.

The actor, who made her film debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, says that another reason for this change in content on TV is because of stiff competition.

“Shows get launched and then they go off air within a couple of months. We have to be provide what people want to watch. When we start something we think it is the best but you never know what the audience wants. We just have to try. That pressure is there on TV because there aren’t just 5 shows. Every day there is a new show on TV,” she adds.

Singh also feels that TV needs to buck up because of all the superior content now available on OTTs.

“TV is a little threatened. A lot of viewers have moved to OTT. So TV needs to match up to that level,” she ends.