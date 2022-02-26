Ashneer Grover agrees with joke comparing him and Raghu Ram to Taliban and Russia. See post

BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has reposted a joke on Taliban's request to Russia to maintain peace amid the ongoing crisis with Ukraine. The joke was a comparison of him and Roadies fame Raghu Ram to Taliban and Russia, respectively. It was originally posted by Shark Tank India's host Rannvijay Singha on Instagram Stories. The joke was a person's response on Twitter to Taliban's request to Russia on maintaining peace. Read More: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover recalls how he got selected for it: ‘Didn’t have the craze to be part of the show'

The post included a news report about Taliban's latest statement. “Breaking: The Taliban calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.'.” A person replied to the news writing, “This is like Ashneer Grover telling Raghu to calm down.” Ashneer shared the meme and wrote, “True.”

Ashneer Grover shares a meme comparing him to Russia-Taliban.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised military operation on Ukraine. While countries announced sanctions against the Russia, Putin defended his attack. The meme is based on a statement released by Taliban on Friday, expressing concern over the possibility of civilian casualties and asking Russia and Ukraine to stop the violence. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties. The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence," the statement said.

Ashneer appeared as one of the seven investors on Shark Tank India. The show's last episode aired earlier this month and several memes on Ashneer's lines from the show saying “Yeh sab dogalapan hai,” “apni zindagi barbaad kar rahe ho” and more, started doing rounds on social media. Ashneer was known as the strictest shark on show. Raghu Ram judges adventure reality show Roadies for many years and was also known for his

On the show, budding entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to the titular sharks seeking their guidance and investment. The other sharks of the show were, Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth) and Aman Gupta (boAt).

