Ashneer Grover reacts to wife wearing designs of Shark Tank contestant he slammed: 'She doesn't listen to me'

Earlier this month on popular reality show Shark Tank India, one of the sharks Ashneer Grover had slammed a pitcher who had come to ask for investment in her fashion label on the show. However, the BharatPe co-founder was later called out for his hypocrisy when pictures of Ashneer's wife Madhuri wearing a dress of the same label emerged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashneer had called Niti Singhal's fashion designs bad and told her nobody would wear them. However, it later emerged his wife Madhuri wore a dress gifted by Niti on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking to Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah on YouTube on Sunday, Ashneer reacted to the episode, “So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shark Tank India is a show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons aka sharks, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9pm for over two months.

In the finale episode of the show's first season, which aired on February 4, Delhi-based fashion designer Niti Singhal pitched her brand Twee In One, which makes reversible fashion wear. While the other sharks on the show were impressed with the designs and clothes, Ashneer criticised them in rather harsh words.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting bluntly to Niti's pitch, Ashneer had said, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time. Aap mummy ke saath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega (If you sell a lehenga with your mother, it will sell for ₹two lakhs)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, speaking to Hindustan Times after the show aired, Niti revealed that Ashneer's wife Madhuri wore one of her dresses. "The funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It's kind of funny since he always says, 'Yeh sab dogalapana hai' but I was reminded of that line when I saw it," said Niti.

Pictures of Madhuri in the dress soon went viral on social media and many took the opportunity to roast Ashneer using his signature word - dogalapan (double standards).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Shark Tank contestant: 'Ashneer Grover said no one would wear my clothes but his wife did on Kapil Sharma Show'

Earlier, Niti's brand had thanked Madhuri for using their products in an Instagram video to which Madhuri responded as well. She wrote, "Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn’t like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture!!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON