Ashneer Grover returns to TV with Roadies 19, fans in shock: ‘Kis line me aa gaye aap’

Former MD and co-founder at BharatPe, Ashneer Grover is all set to return to TV with Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand. On Saturday, the makers dropped a new promo video from the auditions, featuring new gang leaders and host Sonu Sood. Ashneer made an appearance in the video and left his fans surprised. Also read: Rhea Chakraborty on TV return with Roadies 19: Feels good to be back

Internet reacts to Ashneer Grover in MTV Roadies 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens with a glimpse of personal interview rounds of those selected from auditions across cities in India. Sonu Sood, in the video, reveals the new ‘contestant auction’ round, with Ashneer Grover. It also featured fall-outs among gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While several contestants appear for the interview round, one of them is seen wearing a mask of Shiv Thakare. Gang leaders will be seen bidding against each other to ‘buy’ the participants. In a scene, Ashneer tells someone, “Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko (you're begging me).” Others appearing for the round are seen trying to sell themselves to the decision makers.

Reacting to the promo video, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “Ashneer it's really shocking.” “@ashneer.grover sir kis line m aa gye aap (where have you landed yourself)?” added one. Someone also commented, “W** is Ashneer doing here.”

Ashneer was last seen in Shark Tank India season 1 and became a household name. However, he did not return for the second season earlier this year. He revealed that he unfollowed all the sharks from Shark Tank India season 1 on social media. Later, he was replaced by Amit Jain in the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about his exit from the show, Ashneer had said on The Ranveer Show, “I feel there should be a separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot. The show is not a part of my life now, so why should I live in the past? When it became clear that I am not a part of season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks on social media.”

Meanwhile, not only Ashneer, but Roadies 19 also mark the small screen return of actor Rhea Chakraborty, following the controversy around her arrest in a drug case. This is her first project after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON