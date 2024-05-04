Asim Riaz shares romantic picture with mystery girl post breakup with Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz has been tight lipped about his relationship status ever since he broke up with Himanshi Khurana. After announcing their breakup the duo did not give any further statements about their personal life. However, recently, Asim shared a picture with a mystery girl on his social media handle. (Also read: Himanshi shares her chat with Asim, it was his idea to talk about religion) Asim Riaz posted a picture with a mystery girl after announcing breakup with Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz hints at dating with mystery girl

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo with a girl. Both are seen in an embrace with their backs facing the camera. He captioned his post as, “Life goes on. (heart emoji).”

A fan commented, “Jo bhi ho ye I hope dono ek dusre k liye best ho and isbaar sidha shaadi ki news aaye (I hope you both are meant for each other and this time we get to hear your wedding announcement).” Another fan wrote, “Mubarak ho Asim (Cingratulations Asim)... Very happy for you.”

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's relationship and breakup

For the unversed, Asim and Himanshi met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she was a wild card contestant. They dated for four years, and decided to spilt last year in December. Himanshi took to her social media handles and wrote, “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi.”

Asim is an actor and model who has featured in many music videos. Himanshi is also an actor and model who has worked in Punjabi films. She played crucial roles in Punjabi movies like Sadda Haq (2013), Afsar (2018) and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal (2021).