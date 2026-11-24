Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh sparked breakup rumours after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon afterwards, speculation about Avinash allegedly cheating on Eisha surfaced online, prompting the actor to request privacy. Now, Avinash has confirmed that the two have parted ways and taken responsibility for their separation.

Avinash Mishra confirms breakup with Eisha Singh

Avinash Mishra confirms breakup with Eisha Singh.

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On Monday, Avinash took to Instagram and shared a video on his Stories. Addressing the conversations surrounding his breakup with Eisha, Avinash said, “During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further urged fans not to involve their friends and family in the matter, saying, “This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back and let's put an end to this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further urged fans not to involve their friends and family in the matter, saying, “This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back and let's put an end to this.” {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Avinash made his debut as a DJ. During his first gig, he played the song Bewafa, introducing it by saying, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes in mind." Many linked the song to his breakup. Following this, Eisha's brother and Rajat Dalal threatened to expose Avinash with proof.

All about Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's breakup

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Avinash and Eisha first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. They became close friends, and their growing closeness led viewers to ship them romantically. After their stint on the show, they also featured in several music videos together. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry sparked dating rumours, but the two maintained that they were best friends. Recently, on the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Eisha and Avinash officially confirmed their relationship. This came after a video of Avinash confessing his love for Eisha at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 18 success bash surfaced online.

However, days after their appearance on Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2, fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media. A source confirmed to HT City that Avinash and Eisha had broken up, saying, "Everything was going well between them and looking up. They had even made their relationship official on a reality show just last week. However, in that very same week, a major issue cropped up. Avinash was allegedly caught cheating on Eisha. When she found out about it, it left her completely panicked and heartbroken. This led her to cut all ties with him as it was so evident, and she also unfollowed him on social media."