Being a writer, my aim is to encourage people: Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Screenwriter, television producer and host Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels multi-tasking is the way to be.

“I enjoy every bit of my diverse professional stints. Dabbling into different avatars keeps me on my toes and all upbeat. In life I have always set realistic goals and that’s more the reason that I’m able to perform to the best of my ability,” says the writer of reality shows Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live.

Limbachiyaa adds that being a writer has always helped him in his acts. “At times, when you are writing for others it does get difficult to make actors or anchors project your writing — the way you visualise it. But, when you yourself have to face the camera and pitch that act you very well know what is the writer’s mind! Jo ek time pe sikhate thhe woh sab khud kar ke maza toh ayega hi, (laughs),” he says.

When asked about the sob tales being part of almost all reality shows he says, “I am an integral part of reality TV for long so trust me nothing much is made-up or scripted when it comes to lives of participants. We live in a developing nation where TV is an important part of daily entertainment and there is no denial to its reach. Being a writer, my aim has always been to encourage people sitting home, struggling in their daily lives, that if this certain person can reach on a platform like this then why can’t they! So, those tales are shared to motivate many like them to never give up in life instead of making viewers depressed or gaining TRP.

Currently, lyricist of film Malang’s title track and dialogue writer of biopic PM Narendra Modi, Limbachiyaa is seen hosting yet another reality with his better half and comic artist Bharti Singh.

“Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan is our second outing as co-hosts and we both are thoroughly enjoying it. As Bharti is expecting with our first child and I am getting to be with her so more could I ask for. Together it’s less work and more fun as it is ek sahktishali partner sath ho toh saare darr khatam aur life mast (smiles)!”