Bella Hadid breaks silence, posts long note in support of Palestine: ‘I've been sent hundreds of death threats daily'

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has long been a vocal supporter of Palestine, raked in some criticism for not speaking about the ongoing Palestine-Israel war. She has finally broken her silence. (Also read: About Gigi Hadid Palestine connection: How her father's family was ‘kicked out’ by Jewish family they gave shelter to)

Bella Hadid is of Palestinian descent from her father's side.

Bella penned a long note on Instagram, beginning it with an apology for staying silent for so long. “Forgive me for my silence. I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world's attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short,” she began her note.

Bella also mentioned how she, too, has been impacted by the crisis. “I've been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger. But I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave - they are,” she wrote.

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth,” she added.

Bella also wrote about the suffering that Israeli civilians have also had to deal with at the hands of Hamas. “I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7th. Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike,” she said.

“It's important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and it's categorically untrue,” she wrote.

Talking about her family history, she wrote. “My father was born in Nazareth in the year of the Nakba (the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians in 1948). Nine days after he was born, he, in his mothers arms, along with his family were expelled from their home of Palestine, becoming refugees, away from a place they once called home. My grandparents, never being allowed to return. My family witnessed 75 years of violence against Palestinian people-most notably, brutal settler invasions which led to the destruction of entire communities, murder in cold blood and the forcible removal of families from their homes. The practice of settlements on Palestinian land still continues to this day. The pain of that is unimaginable.”

Bella blamed the government and not the people's religions for what has been unfolding. “We must all stand together in defending humanity and compassion - and demanding that our leaders do the same. All religions are peace - it is governments that are corrupt, and intertwining the two makes for the greatest sin of all. We are one, and God has created all equal. All bloodshed, tears, and bodies should be mourned with the same respect,” she wrote.

“There is an urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza that must be attended to. Families need access to water and food. Hospitals need fuel to power generators, tend to the wounded and keep people alive. Wars have laws - and they must be upheld, no matter what. We need to keep pressure on our leaders, wherever we are, not to forget the urgent needs of the people of Gaza, and to ensure that innocent Palestinian civilians are not the forgotten casualties of this war. I stand with humanity, knowing that peace and safety belong to us all,” she concluded.

Bella's post got her support from her fans. Her mother Yolanda Hadid wrote, “Brave, honest and from the heart, i love you.” A person commented, “There is the real Wonder Woman! We love you! ur family is beautiful inside and out. Thank you for always being proudly and unapologetically Palestine.”

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian forces since the militant group Hamas' Oct. 7 assault have created a huge and rising death toll - and accusations of war crimes - on both sides.

