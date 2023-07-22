Bethenny Frankel rings alarm for reality TV stars to take a stand amid writers' and actors' strike

Bethenny Frankel, renowned for her role in "Real Housewives of New York," is not backing down when it comes to advocating for the rights of reality TV stars. In the midst of ongoing actors' and writers' strikes, she has proposed a daring idea - a reality-star strike to halt further exploitation in the entertainment industry.

Taking to social media, Frankel discussed what she refers to as "the reality TV reckoning." She believes that reality stars are often treated as second-class citizens in the industry, carrying the weight and burden while A-list Hollywood actors are on strike.

Emphasizing the differences between actors and reality personalities, she argues that reality stars are not merely playing roles but showcasing their real lives, which can expose them to intense scrutiny and vulnerability.

Exploiting vulnerabilities

Frankel highlights how reality television can exploit the most challenging and vulnerable moments of stars' lives. She points to examples like Raquel Leviss and NeNe Leakes, whose personal struggles were publicly magnified by the networks, causing significant personal and emotional damage.

The star also criticizes the practice of producers using people's dreams of fame to create one-sided contracts, leaving inexperienced reality stars at a disadvantage.

Contracts for protection, not exploitation

According to Frankel, the contracts signed by aspiring reality stars are often designed to protect them, but the entertainment industry exploits them instead. Many young stars, eager for fame at any cost, sign away their rights without fully understanding the implications. The reality TV veteran argues that networks and streamers profit from the intellectual property of these stars without giving them proper compensation or acknowledgment.

Frankel raised the issue of intellectual property, stating that reality stars contribute significantly to the content's success. However, they rarely see their fair share of the profits from merchandise, ancillary income, or clips shown on platforms like YouTube.

In her powerful message, Frankel concluded with a warning to the entertainment industry. Though she may not be well-versed in union formation, she is determined to learn quickly and lead the charge for reality TV stars' rights.