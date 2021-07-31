Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saanand Verma reveals he slept in reeking factory in Mumbai, walked 50 km daily for auditions
tv

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saanand Verma reveals he slept in reeking factory in Mumbai, walked 50 km daily for auditions

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saanand Verma spoke about his struggling days in Mumbai. He said he would walk 50 km every day to audition.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Saanand Verma stars in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saanand Verma has opened about his struggling days after he came to Mumbai to become an actor. He revealed he had spent his first night in Mumbai at a pharmaceutical factory that had a foul smell. He also said he used to walk 50 km every day for auditions.

Saanand Verma plays the role of Anokhelal Saxena in the television serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. He has been essaying the role since 2015. In an interview, he said that he had to face a lot of hardships to become an actor. He also said he worked in a multinational company but left the job to pursue his dream.

Speaking to Lehren, Saanand said in Hindi, "It was difficult to plan this journey because Mumbai is too crowded. When I came to the city, I had a 100 note in my pocket. I was clueless about what to do next and where to go. I faced a lot of hardships. The first night that I spent in a house in Mumbai was in a pharmaceutical factory and there was a strong stench. The space was so small that it was just barely enough for me to lay down. I managed to spread a mat...There was a time I had to stay hungry as I didn't have money."

He added, "After struggling, I worked at an MNC but left the job one day. I had a very good salary and had a luxurious lifestyle. But I left it thinking, 'No, I want to be an actor'. I came back to square one. I had bought a big house and invested all my funds from gratuity and provident fund into my home loan. I had to sell my car as I didn't have money to pay EMI. I tried to commute in the Mumbai local for travelling 25 km for auditions but couldn't get into it as I had gotten used to a luxurious lifestyle. I started walking 50 km daily, from here to Andheri and back. It was extremely difficult."

Saanand has also been seen in films like Mardaani, Raid, Pataakha, and Chhichhore. He also featured in web series such as Apharan and Sacred Games.

