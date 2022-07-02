Bhagyashree offers tips to Remo D'Souza on being a ‘super husband’, it involves more than cleaning and cooking

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, who will be back with the new season of Dance India Dance Super Moms, is trying his best to be a “super husband”. On the sets of the show, he carried a diary in which he took notes on how to be one. While he hoped to get tips from the husbands of the contestants, Bhagyashree offered him some valuable tips. (Also read: Inside Bhagyashree, her husband Himalay Dassani's dreamy Thailand vacation)

When Bhagyashree asked Remo about his diary, he replied, “I like helping my wife out with different kinds of household work like washing the clothes and dishes as well as cleaning the house and cooking food. However, with experienced Super Moms around me on the show, my plan was to meet their husbands and ask them for the perfect tips to be a super husband. I feel it is the perfect opportunity to get some tips for a good married life too and I’ll note all of them down in this diary and share the information with other married men too.”

Bhagyashree told him, “I think, apart from the usual chores, you need to do much more to make her feel happy, like how my husband praises me a lot. Please note down these tips in your diary, they will surely help you. You should definitely praise your wife when she gets ready and tell her that she is looking beautiful, it will actually make her day. More importantly, you should compliment her cooking, whenever she makes food for you.”

Urmila Matondkar added jokingly, “With husbands like you, we should also start DID Super Husbands.”

Bhagyashree will make her debut as a reality show judge on the show while Urmila will return as a judge after 15 years. Bhagyashree and Remo, alongwith Urmila, are on the judges' panel on the dance reality show that starts airing July 2 on ZEE TV.

