Bharti Singh cries as son Laksh refuses to say ‘mumma' and ends up saying 'papa' again and again. Watch

TV personality Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a video of his son Laksh, also known as Golla, with comedian-wife Bharti Singh on Instagram. Haarsh filmed the two as they travelled in a vehicle. Bharti tried her best to hear ‘mumma’ from her son Laksh. She asked him to say ‘mama’ but he ended up saying ‘papa.' This left her heartbroken and she pretended to cry. (Also read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son speaks his first word 'papa', she says 'maa bhi bolega ek din')

In the clip, Laksh wore a white shirt and sat on the lap of his nanny in a car. His mother sat next to him. Bharti was heard saying, “Bete ko aakhn ke pass do jagah machar ne (two mosquitoes bit my son around his eyes).” Laksh made a sound as Bharti touched his right eye; he then said, “Papa (father).” Bharti said to him, “Mumma, filter main toh mama bolde beta (Mumma, at least with this filter say ‘mama’, my son).” He kept saying, “Papa, papa, papa.” She said, “Mumma… mumma." To which, Laksh again said, “Papa.” Then, Bharti along with the nanny started laughing. In the end, Bharti said with a sad face, “Filter main ro rahi hoon (I am crying in the filter).”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Haarsh wrote, “Only papa (red heart emoji).” Actors Karan Wahi and Delnaaz Irani dropped laughing emojis. Reacting to the clip, one of Bharti's fans commented, “Papa bole toh kya hua iska face toh aapke jaise hai mumma (So what, if he said papa, his face looks like mumma).” Another fan wrote, “Hey Golaa… so cute. Bharti mumma ka jung chalate raho ek din kamyaabi zarur milegi (Bharti, keep the mission of mumma on full swing, you will get success soon).” A fan commented, “Papa's boy.” One more said, “Ye bina filter hi bohot jada cute lagta hai (Even without filter, he looks so cute)”, Another one wrote, “Di, Gola ne toh bejjati kar di (Sister, Laksh insulted you)."

In January, the couple treated fans to Laksh's first word ‘papa'. With a clip of their son shared by Haarsh, he wrote, "Gola ka pahela word is 'PAPA' (red heart emoji)." He shouted out of happiness, "Papa boldiya, papa boldiya (He said papa, he said papa).”

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Laksh on April 3, 2022. The two often talk about and shares pictures of him on their YouTube channel. The couple had revealed his face and name with an adorable Harry Potter-themed photoshoot in July, last year.

