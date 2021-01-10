Bigg Boss 14 promo: Contestants talk of fake narratives around them, Arshi takes aim at Abhinav

A new promo of Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar has surfaced online. It shows a host of contestants speaking about other contestants who have tarnished their image by peddling false narratives. The entire exercise seems to be part of a task.

The promo shows Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan speaking against the lies that have been said about them.





First to speak is Arshi. Targeting Abhinav, she says how people have started believing that she says vulgar things on the show. Hitting out at him, Arshi is seen saying: "Agar kisi ek aurat ki chhavi bigaadoge, toh tumhari bhi aurat ki chhavi bigdegi (if you try to tarnish a woman's image, always remember someone will do the same with the image of the woman in your life)." Poker-faced Abhinav is seen nodding.

Next to stand up is Rubina who says that a false narrative has been promoted on the show that she has a superiority complex. In her defence, she says: "Superiority complex is not a stigma. Some people have an inferiority complex, because of which they feel others are superior to them)." This obviously does not go down well with many. Eijaz says that Rubina may consider them 'inferior' but they did not consider her 'superior'.

She is later seen getting into an argument with Rahul. He accuses her of first calling him names (he says she called him a chhichundar [a mole] once) and when he replied to her, she conveniently spread the narrative that Rahul doesn't respect people.

Jasmin, too, speaks for herself but targets Rubina as well. She says how Rubina spoke about Rahul's aukaat (status), commented on Nikki Tamboli's upbringing and education and that, she feels, was an exhibition of lowly behaviour.

Rakhi is the next one to speak; she says she is often told that her mouth stinks. Rahul says he will say thing as they are. Nikki comes to his defence.

Aly and Vikas, too, get into an argument as the former talks of a false narrative spun around him. Aly says people outside feel that he is trying to bully Vikas. "That was not bullying, we were having a fight. But when he nods his head (making an innocent face) as if to agree with others, I disagree."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman slams Rubina, has tears in his eyes announcing eviction

The final showdown happens between Eijaz and Abhinav. It is as if they would come to blows but nothing of that sort happens. Eijaz stands up to say how a false narrative has been created about him that he creates false narratives about others. At one moment, they come face to face with neither willing to back off.

On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will announce evictions. rumours suggest that Jasmin has been voted out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON