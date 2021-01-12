Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad’

After her shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin shared a mushy picture with Aly Goni from the show and said that she is missing him a lot. In the picture, they can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and smiling.

“Jithe vi tu chalna ae, Maahi main tere pichhe pichhe chalna, Tu jee sakti nahi, Main jee sakta nahi, Koi dusri main sharta vi rakhti nahi. Missing you so bad @alygoni,” Jasmin wrote the lyrics of the romantic song Ve Maahi in her caption.

Jasmin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday and the entire house got emotional about her exit. Even host Salman Khan was seen shedding tears. Aly broke down and needed his inhaler to regain composure.

In November, Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant for his best friend Jasmin. He walked out of the show in the past to save her but was brought back a few days later. After her exit on Sunday, she urged her fans to vote for him to ensure that he wins.

On the show, Jasmin and Aly have often discussed their friendship, and whether it is love. They also talked about proposing to each other, getting married and whether their families will approve of their relationship.

Talking to The Times of India after her eviction, Jasmin said that her parents are ‘very happy’ about her being with Aly. She also expressed her desire to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she said.